Reviewing Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exela Technologies and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exela Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 779.40%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and SPAR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.06 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.13 SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.10 $3.37 million $0.22 4.86

SPAR Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13% SPAR Group 1.82% 11.68% 5.03%

Risk & Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Exela Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

