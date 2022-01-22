RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Get RF Industries alerts:

RFIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.03 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RF Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RF Industries (RFIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.