Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

RHUHF opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

