Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Rite Aid posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 726,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rite Aid by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 700,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,733,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 385,629 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RAD traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $10.56. 3,840,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.90. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.