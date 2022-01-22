Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.45

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 8819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

RAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $589.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Rite Aid by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Rite Aid by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 250,329 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rite Aid by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.