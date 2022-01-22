Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $66.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,990,000 after purchasing an additional 147,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

