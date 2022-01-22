Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of RKLY opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07. Rockley Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Huyett acquired 25,000 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

