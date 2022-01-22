Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $157.16 and last traded at $157.27, with a volume of 298104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.49.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.90.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 129.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Roku by 3.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

