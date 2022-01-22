Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $5.88 on Friday. Rover Group has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $15.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $362,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $145,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

