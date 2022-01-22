Royal Bank of Canada Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

