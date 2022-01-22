Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 42.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $58,895,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

