Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

VOPKY opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Royal Vopak has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

