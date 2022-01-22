Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $342,732.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.72 or 0.06826404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,213.42 or 1.00170437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,737,016 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

