Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

