Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 161,165 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.