Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 63,941 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,941 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Century Aluminum worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

CENX stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

