Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,939 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Organogenesis worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at about $1,172,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 17,510.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 283,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Organogenesis by 461.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORGO opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $940.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

