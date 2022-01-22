Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,889 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Extreme Networks worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 80.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 107,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8.6% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 691,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

