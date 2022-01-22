Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after buying an additional 760,317 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,216,000 after buying an additional 472,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,528,000 after buying an additional 236,701 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after buying an additional 203,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

