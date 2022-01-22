Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Lazard worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 24.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.63%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

