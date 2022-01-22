Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 607,445 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GAP were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 215.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in GAP by 688.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at $13,430,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in GAP by 15.8% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,326,000 after acquiring an additional 358,552 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

