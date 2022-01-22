Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Balchem worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 73.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,190,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day moving average of $149.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.