SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) received a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.15 ($20.63).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €11.10 ($12.61) on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a 1 year high of €14.49 ($16.47). The firm has a market cap of $503.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.96.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

