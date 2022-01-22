SafeCoin (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,963.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000956 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $2,963.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

