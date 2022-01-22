Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:SRAFF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

