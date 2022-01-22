SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 829,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 795,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,039 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $364.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.92. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

