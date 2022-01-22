Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.91

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 1234200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 615,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,952 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

