Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

