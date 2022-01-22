Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.36 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

