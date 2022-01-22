Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €133.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €162.08 ($184.19).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at €157.98 ($179.52) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($86.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €164.22 and its 200 day moving average is €152.39.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.