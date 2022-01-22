Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 492.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $103.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.79. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

