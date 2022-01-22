Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

STNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.72.

Shares of STNG opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $688.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

