Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,005 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 38.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,992,000 after buying an additional 135,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

