Scotia Capital Inc. Has $12.28 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.