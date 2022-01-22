Scotia Capital Inc. Has $22.81 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $129.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average of $133.55. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

