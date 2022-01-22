Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $243.06 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.82.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

