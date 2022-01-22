Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 175,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 264,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 490,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

