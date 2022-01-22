Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,453 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 66,082 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $40.99 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

