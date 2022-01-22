Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,064 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

