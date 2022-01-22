Scotiabank Trims Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Target Price to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.78.

CGAU opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,734,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $6,598,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

