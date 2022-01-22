Scotiabank Upgrades Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) to “Buy”

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$22.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.88.

ERO stock opened at C$16.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.30. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$16.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.6422707 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

