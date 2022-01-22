SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

