Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($1.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.50). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of HA opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $945.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.11. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hawaiian by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

