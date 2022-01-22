Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after acquiring an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 394,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

