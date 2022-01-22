SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPNE. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $435.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.17.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 242.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SeaSpine by 16.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,275,000 after acquiring an additional 468,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SeaSpine by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SeaSpine by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 779,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

