Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEEL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.74. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

