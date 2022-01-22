Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Up 6.6%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.41. 9,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,066,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMFR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $106,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

