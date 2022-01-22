Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

SMFR opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sema4 will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

