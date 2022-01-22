Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Buys $103,400.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer purchased 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer purchased 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer purchased 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer purchased 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer purchased 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $618.93.

SNSE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 78,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,752. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 636,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 132,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

