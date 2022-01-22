Sentinel Protocol Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.04 million and $6.34 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025360 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00015570 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004441 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001893 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

